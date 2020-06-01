Eight other deaths in the homes of outbreak in Quebec city
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Eight other people have died of the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Québec city, all of the users of accommodation centres for seniors. The balance sheet for the region amounted to 115 deaths.
In addition to the registration 1on new case, the CHSLD General Hospital mourns two deaths, bringing the total to 14. Up to 79 users, and 48 employees were infected.
The CHSLD private Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river, five deaths in addition to the one already identified, a heavy balance sheet. The place also notes 10 new cases, 36 users and 53 employees are infected.
The eighth death of the day occurred at the CHSLD of The Faubourg, its third since the beginning of the outbreak. It also has two new cases, 23 users and 14 staff are infected.
The National Capital recorded 25 new cases on its territory. Sunday, 30 people were hospitalized and four of them are in intensive care. Up to 1588 people are infected, and 868 are now considered cured. We calculate a total of 115 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.