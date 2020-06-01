Eight other deaths in the homes of outbreak in Quebec city

The CHSLD General Hospital of Quebec

31 may 2020 16: 57

Updated at 17h18

Eight other deaths in the homes of outbreak in Quebec city

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

Eight other people have died of the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Québec city, all of the users of accommodation centres for seniors. The balance sheet for the region amounted to 115 deaths.

In addition to the registration 1on new case, the CHSLD General Hospital mourns two deaths, bringing the total to 14. Up to 79 users, and 48 employees were infected.

The CHSLD private Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river, five deaths in addition to the one already identified, a heavy balance sheet. The place also notes 10 new cases, 36 users and 53 employees are infected.

The eighth death of the day occurred at the CHSLD of The Faubourg, its third since the beginning of the outbreak. It also has two new cases, 23 users and 14 staff are infected.

The National Capital recorded 25 new cases on its territory. Sunday, 30 people were hospitalized and four of them are in intensive care. Up to 1588 people are infected, and 868 are now considered cured. We calculate a total of 115 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Balance sheet of case-by-sector, may 31, 2020

Infographic The Sun

Fortunately, the situation remains stable in other places of outbreaks in the region : Jeffery Hale Hospital (213 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (75 cases and 15 deaths), Manoir de Courville (49 cases and 6 deaths), The Gardens of Evangeline (133 cases and 11 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (22 cases and 4 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), Havre du Trait-Carré (33 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (9), Clearing in the Wooded area (14 cases).

Even as the hatch is lifted the CHSLD Yvonne-Sylvain who had recorded two positive cases to the COVID-19 and a death. The CIUSSS currently dealing with outbreaks in twelve places of accommodation for the elderly.

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

Chaudière-Appalaches

The region has registered three new cases of COVID-19 on its territory. The number of confirmed cases rises to 497, six people are hospitalized and two of them are in intensive care. The CISSS of the Chaudière-Appalaches account 439 recoveries and eight deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.

Still no new confirmed cases in the Manor Liverpool, a private seniors ‘ residence. The hatching currently there are two active cases of COVID-19 in its residents, 30 of them had contracted the virus. Among health workers, there are 14 confirmed cases.

Balance sheet of case-by-sector, may 31, 2020

Infographic The Sun

Le Soleil

