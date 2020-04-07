Elders abandoned to their fate in the event of a shortage of medical equipment?
Photo: Sebastien Bozon Agence France-Presse
The DHSS believed that a misinterpretation of a directive could be at the origin of the blunder.
The Sedna Health Group, which holds nearly a score of residences for seniors in Quebec, was asked last week to its medical staff not to practice the maneuver cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and manual ventilation to its residents, in cardiopulmonary arrest patients with or suspected to be suffering from the COVID-19 in the event of a shortage of N95 masks. This directive was quickly withdrawn at the request of the ministry of Health and social Services.
Dated 2 April, the press-house of the Sedna Health Group, of which The Duty has obtained a copy, states that” an orientation outstanding in the field of public health has been taken by the organization, in this exceptional context [crisis of the COVID-19] “. It is shown that, ” absent immediate N95 masks, we ask the workers to call 911 and indicate that it is a code blue COVID-19 positive, to install STAT the DEA on the resident, and wait for the paramedics. DO NOT PROCEED with CPR or manual ventilation in the absence of N95 masks “.
The directive, which has provoked strong reactions from the nursing staff, has been cancelled the next day. Steve Flanagan, whose services have been retained by the Sedna Health Group, has assured that the procedure has never been applied and there is no shortage of N95 masks in the residences in question. “This directive has been removed quickly in anticipation of new directives of the ministry of Health and social Services [DHSS]”, he said to the Duty.
The DHSS believed that a misinterpretation of a directive could be at the origin of the blunder. A document sent by the MINISTRY on April 2, mentions that” in the absence of hardware protection, it is recommended not to ventilate the patient, nor the mouth-to-mouth, but rather should be used immediately, a defibrillator, ” says Robert Maranda, of the communications branch of the MSSS. “It has never been in question not to perform cpr “, he explains.
The HSS has indicated that they have ” demonstrated clearly and quickly her concern in the face of this directive [which] ignored the consent of the resident and did not seem to take into account the level of care needed and desired by the residents “.
“As soon as the DHSS has been made aware […], we asked immediately for the target group to stay immediately to this directive. “
Bomb
“There was a bomb in our hands. It made no sense, said Sonia Mancier, president of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec, the private sector (FIQP). You can’t ask a health care professional not to resuscitate someone. It goes against codes of ethics, the obligation to render assistance to persons in danger and to offer the same level of care to all residents. “
Sonia Mancier said to have been alerted quickly of the situation by the nurses concerned. “[The Group Sedna] has made a mistake, but they quickly corrected the shooting “, she added.
The Sedna Health Group includes the Group Champlain, who is said to be ” one of the largest operators of NURSING homes in Quebec with 13 residences, hôpital de réadaptation Villa Medica, and the Health Group Valeo, which owns five residences in the province.
Common Position of the orders
Moreover, The Duty has learned that discussions are currently ongoing between the various professional bodies representing the medical staff of the province in respect of directives to give to their members in case of a shortage of medical equipment. A common position would be adopted by all the relevant orders in the event that Québec would be faced with such a situation.
The Collège des médecins du Québec and the Ordre des infirmières and infirmiers du Québec did not want to grant us interviews in the immediate future on this subject. “We will wait for [our reflection] is completed before [we] speak publicly,” said the College of physicians.
The health-care system still has reserves of medical equipment for a few days. In point of press on Monday, prime minister François Legault has indicated that the health network had stocks of gloves for 14 days, of N95 masks for 13 days, surgical masks for 10 days and blouses for 6 days. A shipment of medical supplies arrived from Mexico the end of last week. “[The cargo] was very welcome for our needs in Quebec “, specified the prime minister Legault.