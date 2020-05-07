Elected officials worried about the effect of conflicting direction from Quebec
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The trio that inspires our afternoons for the past few weeks.
The new directive according to which the people 60 to 69 years do not run particular risks in relation to the COVID-19 has caused confusion Wednesday. But this is just one more element in an overall picture that seems less clear, say many elected officials are worried that the accumulation of inconsistencies does not result in a demobilization of the population.
Thus, after repeating for weeks that all people over 60 years of age were particularly at risk of developing complications, the government Legault wanted Wednesday “clarifying information” on the risk factors associated with age.
“At the end of 70 years, said the vice-prime minister, Geneviève Guilbeault, people can return to work, without significant risk to their health, provided you comply with the instructions of distancing, hygiene. “
However, the prime minister Legault said no later than Monday that ” the teachers who have more than 60 years, they are asked not to come to school.”
Examples of this type of contradictory messages, changes of mind or direction is not unanimous, there has been a lot recently. Too, in the eyes of the three opposition parties in Quebec, which save the criticism since the beginning of the crisis — but not on this issue.
“In the past weeks, there has been a lot of inconsistencies and different interpretations, even on the part of different ministers within the government, is the liberal mp André Fortin, critical health. And [60-69-year-olds], it is the height of the confusion. “
“The message the government has been very clear and consistent at the beginning of the crisis, note Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire. Everyone has acknowledged this and it explains why people have changed their habits. But since at least two weeks, it has completely changed. The message is becoming increasingly difficult to follow for people. “
Mp pq’s Véronique Hivon insists that these dissonances are not without consequence, particularly given that Quebec began a déconfinement the success of which will depend on the observance of several guidelines. “In a situation of crisis, consistency and transparency are key factors to create the trust and the membership, she says. And it is this that is crumbling now. “
Examples
Among other examples of static on the line, the three elected all evoke the directive on outdoor gatherings. The decree said that they are permissible ” when a minimum distance of two metres is maintained between all persons “, unless they live at the same address.
On 29 April, Geneviève Guilbeault said, however, that ” the raising interiors, exteriors remain banned.” But in the same news item, it qualified a bit. “What is being said is : avoid as much as possible to gather. “
The next day, François Legault tried to cut short a “species debate” on this issue by saying that’ beyond the interpretation of the laws here, we don’t want to, of gathering together “.
A journalist wanted to clarify the whole Tuesday. Can it be, yes or no, “invite friends in [her] court, if we keep our chairs to two meters” ? The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, then gave a long response which expressed the course of her fear to see this kind of gathering, but never replied to the question.
“Listen, like I told you, here, currently, not yet, but it is coming. If you allow me, we want to go step by step. One wants to avoid large gatherings, O. K. ? “
Mask, no mask ?
The question of the usefulness of wearing a mask was also given a hard time. On the 18th of march, Mr. Arruda said that ” wearing a mask is to put his hand frequently to adjust the mask, and it is infected. The masks, it is for the system of care.”
But on 6 April, he acknowledged that “it may be a means of” protection for the public. No question of recommending it formally, however. The debate continued until 30 April, when François Legault has said that, ” if one thinks that one is not able to comply with the two meters, it is necessary to put on a mask “. It is even ” an element of cough etiquette “, added Mr. Arruda.
The reliability of the concept of natural immunity has also varied over the points of the press. “The people who are less at risk and, therefore, persons under the age of 60 years, well, there may be a natural immunity that will prevent a vague,” argued Mr. Legault on April 23.
Four days later, he recognized that” there is no evidence that it works ” and put aside this argument to justify the return to the classroom.
The reopening of the regions has also been tinged blur. On 29 April, Ms. Guilbeault announced the lifting of a gradual road closures for certain areas ” closed “, this in order to ” allow for movement between these areas “. But it warned in the same breath that” to avoid unnecessary kilometers from one region to the other is part of the instructions that we are asking Quebecers to respect “. Open areas, so… but where it is not necessary to circulate.
The problem with all of this, is the mp Fortin, is that ” the confusion may lead to demobilization. If there is no clear message, people are going to afford certain freedoms.” Or even “suspicious of the motives of the government,” says Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.
