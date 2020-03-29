Electric city car Wuling showed the interior
Chinese manufacturer Wuling showed the interior of a very compact city car.
A small, but nice. This seems to be the motto that was adopted behind the scenes on the walls Wuling during the development of this as yet unnamed small EV.
City EV with an angular design, according to its creators, inspired by the Japanese kei cars, which means that a small electric car will get a very original interior.
It is not so, but still interesting to look at the inside of the Chinese dwarf EV. Although the block-box has a length of 2.92 meters, a width of 1.49 meters and height of 1.62 meters, according to Wuling, it can accommodate four people. The photos of the interior shows that the rear seat in EV should accommodate two people.
Legroom, at first glance, seems like a lot, but this is unlikely to actually be so because of the high location of the rear seat – under it there is a rechargeable battery with a capacity of 9 or 14 kWh. Luggage compartment without rear seat folded, of course, also slightly, but if you tilt the backrest forward, the Luggage compartment will accommodate 740 liters.
The newcomer Wuling there is a knob between the front seats to control transmission and electric Windows. Blue accents are applied on the seats and door panels, and the horizontal lines extend across the entire width of the dashboard. It is also noteworthy that, apparently, the access to the Luggage compartment provides a very small tailgate.
SAIC-GM-Wuling is a joint venture created in 2002. The unnamed rookie is the first electric car brand, a car that shows the exterior, inspired by the much larger racing model Hong Guang Plus released last year.
Wuling promises to provide more information, including the name of the model in the near future.