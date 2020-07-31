Eleider Alvarez will face Joe Smith’s son in “the bubble”
July 30, 2020 23: 30
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — It was an open secret, but Top Rank has invited Thursday, the media in the elimination fight for the title of heavyweight of the World Boxing Organization WBO) between Eleider Alvarez and Joe Smith son.
The fight between Alvarez (25-1, 13 K.-O.) and Smith (25-3, 20 K.-O.) will be held in the “Bubble” of the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas, on August 22.
This duel qualifying for the title left vacant by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez after his victory against Sergey Kovalev was to take place earlier this summer, but a foot injury suffered by Eleider Alvarez prevents the promoter to go ahead with the gala.
Alvarez was briefly the holder of this belt of the WBO following his resounding K. O. at the expense of Kovalev in August 2018. However, he lost a unanimous decision in the rematch, presented six months later.
After his defeat against Kovalev, Alvarez bounced back from the K. O. Michael Seals, the 18th of January last.
Following the reconquest of the title, Kovalev has defended once against Anthony Yarde before losing by knockout in the 11th round in front of Canelo Alvarez.
The Montreal-colombian origin is the third contender of the WBO, while Smith, of New York, is ranked fourth. The winner of this duel will face the winner of the fight between the Russians Umar Salamov (25-1, 19 K.-O.) and Maxim Vlasov (45-3, 26 K.-O.), respectively ranked first and second for aspiring to the title vacant.
There is still no scheduled date for the fight Salamov-Vlasov.