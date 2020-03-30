Elena-Cristina Swan from mad saved verse Grabbed me and dragged into the car
During the “Exam to be Frank with Masha Efrosinina” leading the New channel remembered how several years ago she was kidnapped by an unknown man.
Before Elena-Cristina Swan became a public person, she had a very dangerous history. And it could end tragically, if not the case and love the presenter to poetry.
Elena-Cristina Swan worked then in the position of chief editor of the morning program and almost never appeared in the frame. During one of those rare ethers in the Studio called the unknown and started to ask questions about it.
He saw, as I walked into the frame and called to ask what the name of this model – says a leading New channel. – He said that I’m not a model, and editor in chief. The story could end. If in the evening he was not waiting for me at work.
TV presenter Elena-Cristina Swan / instagram.com/elena_kristina_lebed. Unknown, sitting in the car, asked the leading “Scams in networks” see if she accidentally his child. And thus provoked her to come closer.
I was led to this question, – says Elena-Cristina. And in this moment the man grabbed me and dragged me into the car. That he was crazy, he realized, when he started talking about higher powers. Then I am very scared and imagining the worst possible outcomes.
To escape from the crazy and dangerous men Elena Cristina helped poetry.
Don’t know what I freaked out – already with a smile says leading New channel. But I started to read poems Yesenin. At some point he stopped, turned to me and said, “Come out.” So, thank you to Yesenin!
Perhaps it was this event gave the presenter the courage, and she took up the fight against scams. By the way, don’t miss the new season of “Fun in the networks” – coming soon on New channel!