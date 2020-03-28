Elena Kravets first told about the two miscarriages
According to the actress, she failed to continue the pregnancy due to stress at work.
The star of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Elena Kravetz made an unexpected and very personal recognition, unspoken, for many years.
So, according to celebrity after was born her first child – daughter Mary – she tried twice to conceive, but each time the pregnancy ended at the same time. Blame my workload and crazy rhythm.
“Yes, there was a race and at this speed, children are not hatching. So I have twice happened to missed abortion. While at the same time – 8 weeks. Once this was hard to say. Now, as my husband said, “Well, look, they came back to you, these two”, – said Kravetz, the program JWL 1+1.
According to Elena, she went to a shrink. In addition, I supported her husband and daughter.
“Yes, it was all in my head. If someone suddenly now there is a situation, I, as a mother, as a woman – I advise to pay attention to the state of mind and not be afraid to ask for help to psychology, professionals in this field”, – says the actress.