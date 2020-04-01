Elena Lavrenyuk shared family videos “Once in Quarantine”
Ukrainian actress Elena Lavrenyuk shows how you can spend your time with family and not bored during the quarantine.
Family actress decided that if the shooting of the film stopped, so this is the time to organize their own. So, Lavrenyuk filmed a funny video called “quarantine”, where the main roles were played by daughter Elena – Pauline and Zoe. They are very cleverly reproduced the choreography, even in mom’s high heels.
Dad girls, Serhiy Lavrenyuk, also did not stand aside – throughout the clip dancing with a serious expression, enhancing the comic effect. Each “member” brings back the style of 70-ies – the bell bottoms, shoes with a square nose, a coloured shirt that makes the movie even more interesting to contemplate. But after the publication of this video it started a peculiar flashmob.
Their friends, the Director Stas Kapralova and actress Elena Turbal who visited the family Lavrenyuk, so liked the idea that they decided to repeat it together.
“Of course, it was the idea of children. But, in my opinion, this comic leisure paints the everyday life. Quarantined – that is necessary! “ – says Elena.
