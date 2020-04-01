Elephants in Thailand can take to the streets to beg
In Thailand, more than 1,000 elephants were on the verge of starvation due to the sharp reduction in tourism revenues caused by the pandemic coronavirus.
“In Thailand, the famine threatens more than 1,000 elephants, as the crisis with the coronavirus led to a reduction in income from tourism”, – stated in the message.
The almost complete lack of visitors has led to the fact that the Rangers don’t have enough money to provide the food to animals kept in captivity. And elephants are known to consume up to 200 kg of food per day.
“If there is no support to keep them safe, these elephants, some of whom are pregnant, or die of starvation or be sent to the streets to beg,” said the founder of Save Elephant Foundation Lek Chailert.
In addition, some animals can sell to zoos or returned to illegal logging, although the use of elephants in this area was banned in 1989.
As reported, the epidemic of the coronavirus and strict quarantine measures imposed by many countries, elephants in Thailand were left without work. Now the owners left the animals and let them walk in the green areas.