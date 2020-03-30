Elizabeth Hurley saves loved ones from coronavirus
“Stay home!”
54-year-old actress Elizabeth Hurley has shared on his instagram the spicy star is a black lace lingerie with a glass of wine at home. So the British supported those is now home to not spread a deadly virus.
Elizabeth urges fans to keep themselves safe. The star itself is already 11-th day is in isolation at his home in Herefordshire, together with eight other people, including his elderly mother and aunt.
In the post she admitted that after a long time without makeup, wanted to dress up and share this photo.
“I finally did the styling, makeup and taking the time to post. In this terrible time, I know I’m lucky that I live in the countryside, in nature, and can go out. With my son, there is still seven people, including my 79-year-old mum, her 70-year-old sister and one of my best friends who has respiratory problems.
Keep all in maximum safety and food. We all admire our doctors and do our best not to add to their work. Today we decided to break from the news. Stay home. Stay safe”.