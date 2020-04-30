Elon Musk believes the extension of the containment “fascist” and “not democratic”
Elon Musk, boss of Tesla
29 April 2020 20h33
NEW YORK — Elon Musk, the mercurial boss of Tesla, has qualified on Wednesday of “fascist” the extension of containment to contain the spread of the COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“The extension of the containment […] traps to force them, against their constitutional rights, it is my opinion. It is to violate the freedoms of the people of how horrible and unfair,” he said, when asked about the financial impact of the health crisis on the enterprises during the conference call analysis of quarterly results from Tesla.
“This is outrageous! It is a scandal. It’s going to be a great evil [companies], not only to Tesla”, was swept away.
Mr. Musk, known for his declarations noisy, has subsequently benefited from a question on a possible policy of major works, to drive the point home.
“Tell people that they can’t leave their homes and that they would be arrested if they did, it is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Go to the people their damned freedom,” he tempêté in its traditional monotones.
“Free America now!”
A bit earlier, the officer, seen by many observers as a visionary, had joined his voice to those businessmen calling for an end to the containment.
“Free America now!”, he notably tweeted.
The wrath of Elon Musk comes after the extension of the containment in California and, in particular, in Fremont, a city home to the american factory of Tesla, near San Francisco.
Tesla had reluctantly agreed to close it on the 19th of march last, and wished to reopen on 4 may.
But, faced with the decision of the health authorities, the manufacturer of electric vehicles is not known when the activity will resume.