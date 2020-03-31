Elton John, Billy Iles and other musicians held a concert
Sir Elton John has organized an online-concert with participation of pop stars to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus, according to the publication NME.
In concert, the Elton John attended a Billy Iles, Mariah Carey, the former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl and the lead singer of Green Day Billy Joe Armstrong.
The concert lasted four hours.
The artists dedicated their songs to those who are struggling with the pandemic coronavirus, and expressed wishes for a speedy recovery to those who have contracted the virus.