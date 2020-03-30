Elton John held a home concert in support of patients with coronavirus
Fox News channel, in conjunction with the online service iHeartRadio initiated a charity concert. The collected funds were sent to fight Covid-19 and aid to victims of the disease.
Since the conditions of quarantine to hold a concert in the traditional format was not possible, all the stars who took part in the event, broadcast his speech from a home Studio, and even sitting on the couch.
The host of the event was singer Elton John. He thanked the doctors, medical staff and doctors for their work and admired the teachers that support their students in this difficult time.
The concert was attended by 20 artists. Among them, the singer Billy Ailes (she sang an acoustic version of the song “Bad Guy” together with his brother), the leader of the rock band Green Day Billy Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Alicia keys and others. Not singing, but the recorded words of support to Lady Gaga, TV host Ellen DeGeneres, actress Melissa McCarthy.
Billy Eilis and her brother Phineas
