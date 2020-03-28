Elton John will arrange charitable online concert with Billy Iles
British singer and composer Elton John along with other stars will organize a special charity concert to raise money for the fight against coronavirus.
It’s being broadcast on the Fox TV and iHeartMedia. Along with Elton John will perform at the concert of the singer Billy Iles, Mariah Carey, Alicia keys and others.
All stars will be performing from their homes and broadcast the concert.
The concert will take place on Sunday, 29 March at 21:00 at Washington (on Monday, 30 March at 03:00 on Kiev). All spectators are asked to make a donation to the Fund, Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.