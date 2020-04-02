Emma Watson has supported same-sex couples
Previously confessed that not experiencing difficulties alone, Emma Watson spoke out about traditional marriage.
Emma said that the relationship can never be easy by themselves, they require the allocation of responsibilities and ongoing dialogue between partners.
“I see that relationships that do not follow traditional models, in the end, require from the participants more communication and mutual consent: in a real conversation, delegation of tasks, distribution of responsibilities, which many of the stereotypes often don’t think… the Idea that relationships should be easy and intuitive a priori, and what you have to understand each other from the first word bullshit&33; This is impossible&33;”
Emma said that to establish a good dialogue turns same-sex couples because such relationships do not build conjectures, and sit down and arrange everything.
“Some of the healthiest types of relationships I see among same-sex couples because I think they do sit down and agree about many things, and not making assumptions. Besides, the last time I got really into kink culture: these guys communicate better than anyone, they know everything about the culture of consent. We could follow their example, is a very useful model of relations”.
Watson commented on his past interview, explaining what is meant by the phrase “to herself partner.”
“Not so long ago in an interview I was told closer to 30 years began to feel terrible anxiety and pressure that I have to marry, to have children and sejatinya with her lover. And I didn’t have the right words to mark the condition, so I said that I am my own partner. I just needed to find a definition, which it was not. And because people really reacted to it&33; But for me it’s not so much the word but in the fact that we have to create for themselves a language and a space for expression, because sometimes words are simply not for us”.