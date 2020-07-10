Employees of Dare To Care dissociate Eli Bissonnette
Eli Bissonnette in 2011
July 9, 2020
Updated at 21h07
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
While the boss of the record company Dare to Care (DTC), Eli Bissonnette, left his functions on Thursday, and its employees have taken pen to paper to publicly dissociate themselves from him and his actions, in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct directed to the musician Bernard Adamus.
“We are 25 humans upset that in this moment, feel the shame, the guilt, the anger, the sadness and many other emotions that we don’t get to appoint. These emotions are in relation with two individuals, Bernard Adamus and Eli Bissonnette, who have committed any wrongdoing and on which we dissociate ourselves,” can it be read in a long status posted on the page Facebook of Dare To Care Records and its subsidiary, Big Box.
The letter describes a “professional experience” practices “displaced” were “endorsed and standardized too often”.
“We have not been able to create a safe space for voices to be heard and we have missed listening to several times. We are sincerely sorry”, one can read in the document.
The team accurately prepare for the future of the company without its founder, Eli Bissonnette. “Concretely, it is no longer present within the management committee and no longer takes part in any meeting, decision or discussion with the members of our team, is it mentioned. We are well aware that it is still the sole shareholder of Dare To Care, and that this is a problem. We are therefore looking at the use of mediation to modify our structure in order to ensure the continuity of our operations. We are also committed to sever all ties with artists, partners and employees affected by claims or actions which do not correspond to the values that one wishes to convey.”