Employees of Johnny Depp sure that it was not violent

Many admirers will welcome Johnny Depp to each of his / her attendance before the High Court of London.

July 14, 2020 12h04

Agence France-Presse

LONDON — body Guard, manager of the private island of the star in the Bahamas, stylist… the employees of Johnny Depp were taken Tuesday to the defense of the american actor in the lawsuit against the tabloid british The Sun, which had been presented as an abusive husband.

Before the High Court in London, where the trial is held for a week, her body-guard Malcolm Connolly, has said that he has never seen the actor 57 years old to be violent with his ex-wife, the american actress, Amber Heard, 34 years of age.

“No, I would not have tolerated it (…) even if it’s my boss,” said the witness to the imposing stature.

When asked about an incident in which Johnny Depp had a finger cut off — by Amber Heard with a bottle of vodka according to the actor in Australia in 2015 — the bodyguard explained that the various explanations which had been referred to accident, cutting an onion, with a sliding glass door, were in reality intended to “protect” Amber Heard.

The manager of the private island of Johnny Depp, Tara Roberts, has assured that it has “never” seen him be violent with Amber Heard (photo) or with anyone or even aggressive. It has, however, claimed to have seen the young woman aggressively with Johnny Depp.

Photo AP, Matt Dunham

Testifying by video-conference from the Bahamas, the manager of the private island of Johnny Depp, Tara Roberts, has assured that it has “never” seen him be violent with Amber Heard or with, or even aggressive. It has, however, claimed to have seen the young woman aggressively with Johnny Depp.

The star of pirates of the Caribbean, 57 years old, continues the british newspaper and its publisher NGN to be accused in April 2018 to be a violent husband, what he denies with force.

In its defence, the newspaper invokes the 14 charges of violence made by his ex-wife, who dates back to the years 2013-2016. The couple, who met in 2011 on the set of Rum Express, has divorced after less than two years of a marriage stormy, early 2017.

The actress was then referred to the “years” of abuse “physical and psychological”, accusations strongly challenged by Johnny Depp.

Testifying by video conference from Los Angeles, Samantha McMillen, designer of the couple, has also assured to never have seen traces of wounds in Amber Heard.

In the Face of a photo of the young woman wearing red traces on the face, dating back to the end of may 2016, the stylist, who had seen the may 24, has ensured that the actress was not wearing makeup and had no marks. “I have noticed a skin is beautiful”, she assured.

