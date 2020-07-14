Many admirers will welcome Johnny Depp to each of his / her attendance before the High Court of London.
Share
July 14, 2020 12h04
Share
Employees of Johnny Depp sure that it was not violent
Agence France-Presse
LONDON — body Guard, manager of the private island of the star in the Bahamas, stylist… the employees of Johnny Depp were taken Tuesday to the defense of the american actor in the lawsuit against the tabloid british The Sun, which had been presented as an abusive husband.
Before the High Court in London, where the trial is held for a week, her body-guard Malcolm Connolly, has said that he has never seen the actor 57 years old to be violent with his ex-wife, the american actress, Amber Heard, 34 years of age.
“No, I would not have tolerated it (…) even if it’s my boss,” said the witness to the imposing stature.
When asked about an incident in which Johnny Depp had a finger cut off — by Amber Heard with a bottle of vodka according to the actor in Australia in 2015 — the bodyguard explained that the various explanations which had been referred to accident, cutting an onion, with a sliding glass door, were in reality intended to “protect” Amber Heard.