Employees of SBU exposed the two inhabitants of Kiev, spreading fakes about the coronavirus
April 1, 2020
Employees of the security Service of Ukraine exposed a group of persons who were campaigning in the Internet and spread false information about the coronavirus. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry.
It was noted that the attackers were two citizens of Kiev. They receive assignments from supervisors from Russia by correspondence in a locked social network “Vkontakte”, and then sent out fake content in Facebook, aimed at sowing panic.
Monetary compensation the defendants received through the accounts of Russian banks. Militiamen managed to identify the location of the attackers and arrest them. Agitators pleaded guilty and provided access to all of the fake accounts, helping to deduce the identity of curators.
