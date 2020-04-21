Employees of the 811 call out for help
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
“I have colleagues who are panic attacks in their tank before heading back to work when their job as social workers, it is precisely to reassure the people who have panic attacks. “
Speaker at the service call 8-1-1 Info-Social de Laval, Josée McGrath can do no more, to the point where she decided to break the silence. In an open letter addressed to the prime minister and the minister of Health, it is a veritable cry from the heart to denounce and condemn “the inaction and intransigence” of his employer, while the disease struck in his team.
“My team’s working lives in a situation of unprecedented crisis because the instructions issued by the INSPQ health and safety at work have not been met,” said Ms. McGrath, recognizing that its public release could cost him his job.
In his team, six people have the COVID-19, as confirmed by the CISSS-Laval, specifying, however, that it is not an ” outbreak “. In Montreal, 12 employees of the central telephone 8-1-1 Info-santé/Info-social are also infected, and 7 people are waiting for a diagnosis.
“We were not listened to and now I have colleagues whose entire family is contaminated,” said Ms. McGrath. It tells in particular that employees must work 2-3 people in a same office and that the premises have been disinfected recently. It considers “shameful” that it took his union involved and that an investigator from the standards Committee, of the fairness and equity of the health and safety at work (CNESST) to come do an inspection for managers to respond.
“I remind you that my team IS one OF the MOST ESSENTIAL being attentive to the suffering and distress of the population in this time of health crisis. WE ARE THE 811 ! “, she wrote in her letter to the prime minister, who was supported by some forty people, including unions and university professors of social work.
As soon as he got wind of the first case, the CISSS-Laval said to have “promptly” took measures to protect employees, starting with the screening. Physical barriers are installed to prevent the droplets and masks are now available for all employees.
Tip of the iceberg
According to Marjolaine Goudreau, president of the REEFS — the association des intervenants et intervenantes social du Québec, Ms. McGrath said out loud what they are several to think. “I have many testimonials from people who are more and more stressed. There are social workers who must work in contexts where they do not control their physical safety or psychological. “
The CIUSSS to the East of the Island, many employees still do not have access to telework. “There is more to share of the common places and it is like that since the beginning,” says a social worker who wants to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.
It would seem that telework is not possible because of the low availability of ” chips “, or a key computer giving remote access to records. The CISSS-Laval, while workers in the service Info-Social, does not occur solely by phone, it is not possible to allow telework. “Technology” softphone “is not available remotely,” said Judith Goudreau, the director of communications.
According to Angelo Soares, a sociologist of work and professor at the UQAM, the problem is the poor management in the health care network. “What is said at the top do not arrive at the base “, he said, alluding to what is said in the press briefings of the government. “The bad leadership, it is when [the manager] does not care about the health and safety of its employees. And when the problems start to become too big, he tries to silence people. “