Employees of the health network did not receive all their bonuses COVID-19
Employees of the emergencies are particularly affected and will need to wait before receiving their additional premium of 4% as promised by the government Legault.
April 23, 2020 22h48
Updated at 23h21
Justine Mercier
The Right
A portion of the bonuses promised to the workers ‘ health because of the pandemic of COVID-19 has not been paid as expected, the payroll system not being able to “manage”it.
It was pay day on Thursday, for the employees of the integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO). The premium for temporary 4% for all workers in the network and has been paid.
The employees to which the government has agreed to a premium temporary additional 4% – for a total of 8% – however, will have to wait before receiving it. These include employees of emergency shelters and long-term care (NURSING homes), clinics and units dedicated COVID-19 and intensive care units where “at least one case of diagnosis to the COVID-19 has been confirmed”.
The same observation is made for the compensation of$ 15 that must receive the employees performing “a benefit of working extra time, when a meal period is scheduled during the work shift”, the same as for the allocation of$ 30 for child care expenses, available under certain conditions.
READ ALSO: Eight new cases of COVID-19 in employees of the CISSSO
The situation is described in a memo sent Thursday morning to the entire staff of the CISSSO.
The document from the directorate of human resources indicates that both for the additional premium of 4% for amounts provided for meals, or babysitting, that the measure “will find application only when the payroll system will be able to manage these so-called measures”.
“The government has missed the boat, once again, to thank adequately its healthcare professionals,” said president of the Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de l’outaouais (SPSO), Patrick Guay.
In a message on his page in Facebook on Thursday evening, the SPSO would like to thank the prime minister François Legault “for premiums temporary the Phoenix”, in reference to the failings of the pay system for federal employees.
The SPSO states that the Federation interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) “is currently in representations to the ministry of Health and social Services (MSSS) “to claim that the members are paid for their hard work”. Grievances have also been filed, indicates the SPSO.
“The government has missed the boat, once again, to thank adequately its healthcare professionals. ”
—
Patrick Guay
The explanations of the ministry
The department has also indicated to the Right as the “new monetary arrangements should be set in the management systems payroll health facilities” before the whole can be reflected in the pay of the workers.
The ministerial decree for the granting of awards was adopted on 4 April, so the time to pour on the 23rd April were “very” short, argues the MSSS.
“In order to take into account each of these issues, the MINISTRY has intervened with the paying agents of the institutions in order to agree a work plan that would allow for the more quickly as possible, a phased deployment of the measures, continues the ministry in its response. […] The work continues to ensure that the whole (retroactive lump-sum of 4 % and 8%) can be paid in the next payroll.”
The department also ensures that all “relevant actors” – the MSSS, the institutions and the “computer companies responsible for the payroll of employees in” network – “are hard at work to allow the realization of the payment of those measures to the employees and supervision”.
“It is a priority for the DHSS and to the employers in the network of health and social services,” concludes the ministry.