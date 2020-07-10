Employees with the COVID-19 at the Hospital of Saint-Jérôme
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
An operation of mass screening has been taking place since Wednesday to contain a major outbreak of COVID-19 in the hospital.
Thirteen additional employees of the Hôpital régional de Saint-Jérôme are with the COVID-19, bringing to 84 the number of hiv-infected workers since June, according to the latest balance sheet available of the CISSS of the Laurentians.
An operation of mass screening has been taking place since Wednesday to contain a major outbreak of COVID-19 in the hospital. More than 75 patients have contracted the disease in the institution for a month. Four units are affected.
By mid-afternoon Friday, 1130 tests had been made in the staff. The screening continues until 20 h. “For the time being, this represents an infection rate of approximately 1.1 % of the staff tested,” says the CISSS of the Laurentians, in an e-mail.
The mayor of Saint-Jérôme Stephane Maher welcomes ” the timely intervention of the CISSS “. He said he was however ” very concerned by the situation of the last days “. “The regional hospital is one of the employers is the most important and can possibly be a vector of spread,” he says.
Stéphane Maher, however, did not intend to impose the mask in the shops as was done Friday, the municipality of Saint-Chrysostome, in Montérégie. He prefers to wait for the decree of the government of Quebec. “I welcome, of course, very favourably the announcement of the port of masks mandatory in public places to come,” he said.
To avoid that new patients are not in contact with the COVID-19, Hôpital régional de Saint-Jérôme has transferred some of the surgeries at the Hospital of Saint-Eustache and in the Hospital Laurentien in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.
“The outbreak is currently ongoing, has the effect of reducing the number of hospital beds available for the moment, writing the CISSS of the Laurentians. Therefore, the surgeries are non-urgent are diminished, and this, in function of the availability of beds for post-operative. “
Hospitals in the Laurentians feel the effects of the slowdown of activities in St-Jérôme, combined with the arrival of tourists in the region. The occupancy rate in the emergency of the Hospital of Saint-Eustache and the Laurentian Hospital was, respectively, by 159 % and 150 %, on Friday at 15: 30.
“The traffic is similar to our pic usual around the holidays of the construction,” said Dr. Simon-Pierre Landry, an emergency physician at the Laurentian Hospital. But you can’t see as many patients as before. “The hygiene of the enhanced because of the COVID-19,” he says, slow the flow in the emergency department and in radiology.