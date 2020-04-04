Employment fell sharply in the United States
The vast majority of the jobs lost during the month of march in the United States have been in the area of accommodation, catering and leisure (459 000).
Official statistics on the economic impact of the pandemic COVID-19 last month are starting to arrive and it is not pretty.
Forecasters predicted a net loss of approximately 100,000 jobs in the month of march in the United States that would have pushed the unemployment rate to 3.5% in February, its lowest level in 50 years, to 3.8 % last month. Instead, the u.s. department of Labor reported Friday the loss of a little more than 700 000 new jobs and an unemployment rate of 4.4 %.
We haven’t seen as many jobs erased in a single month since march 2009, when the last recession was in full swing. The vast majority of jobs lost have been in the area of accommodation, catering and leisure (459 000), retail trade, falling down to 46 000 jobs. This adds up to 1.4 million unemployed americans to bring their total to 7.1 million.
It is bad, but this is nothing in comparison to the 24 million jobs that are expected to be lost this month with the tightening of the policy of containment of the governments and of the unemployment rate of 14 % which would result in, observed the analysts at Oxford Economics. The last two weeks alone, 10 million workers, which have not been taken into account this time, have lodged claims for unemployment insurance.
The employment figures for the month of march in Canada are expected next week. The unemployment rate in February was 5.6 %, but is reported to be 1.55 million employment insurance claims only for the period from 16 to 25 march.
News from Europe
The news from Europe were not any better on Friday. A new estimate of the composite PMI index released by Markit, a measure of the level of confidence of purchasing managers of the companies, has proved even lower than was initially thought. 51.5 points in February (on a scale where 50 indicates the threshold above which the activity progresses, and below which it slows down), the index would not have fallen to 31.4 points in march, as we still thought it was a few days ago, but instead of 29.7 points, which is much lower than the previous record of 36.2 which was established in February 2009.
The countries most affected by the pandemic coronavirus, or Italy (20,2) and Spain (26,7), show the worst scores. But the situation in Germany (35) or in France (28,9) is not so much more brilliant. According to Chris Williamson, economist at Markit, these figures are “consistent with […] at a contraction rate of the annual GDP close to 10 %” in the euro area.
The world after the recession
Such data help the experts to get an idea of the magnitude of the economic recession begins. In an update of its forecasts, the asian development Bank has estimated Friday that the impact of the pandemic COVID-19 could reach from 2000 to 4100 billion US $in the world, or 2.3% to 4.8% of the world GDP whose growth last year was 2.9 %.
Economists of CIBC were already on their side, trying to imagine what kind of economy will emerge at the other end of this recession. As the bulk of the slowdown is due to the policy of containment, it is expected that economic activity resumed quickly, as soon as it is enabled the people to resume their normal lives, have noted Avery Shenfeld and Katherine Judge. “But what will happen after two quarters of bounce ? “
First, it is necessary to expect that life does not regain completely normal and that one or other form of containment will continue until the development and deployment of a vaccine, which could take until 2021. Then, it often takes years for an economy catches up with at least a portion of the ground lost after a crisis, especially if it is prolonged, in particular because of investments that businesses would not be made during this time in the increase of their production capacities.
The decrease in revenues and the explosion of government expenditure in a recessionary period can also come back to haunt us. Estimated by CIBC to 3000 billion, or 14 % of GDP in 2020 for the u.s. federal government, and $ 200 billion canadian dollars, or 8.5% of the GDP for the canadian federal government, the deficits will widen the debt, but will mostly be a political pressure is immense for governments to return to balance as quickly as possible after the crisis, even at the cost of stopping the recovery.
