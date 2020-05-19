Encouraging first results of a project of american vaccine
The vaccine, called mRNA-1273, seemed to elicit an immune response in eight persons, to whom it was administered, of the same magnitude as what we observe among those who have been naturally contaminated with the virus, according to a press release by the laboratory Moderna
Ivan Crown
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — The us biotechnology company Moderna, one of the most advanced in the race to find a vaccine against the new coronavirus, announced on Monday the results are very preliminary, but encouraging for its experimental vaccine in eight volunteers, before large-scale testing planned in July.
The young company, in which the u.s. government has invested 483 million US$, has announced “data interim positive” of the initial phase of clinical trials : among eight people, the draft vaccine baptized mRNA-1273 has triggered an immune response similar to what is observed in people who have been naturally contaminated with the virus that causes the COVID-19.
This first phase was also intended to verify that the vaccine is not toxic, and Moderna has reported a few side effects such as redness at the site of injection.
Moderna was one of the first two to be injected into humans and its project of a vaccine, the march 16. To this day, only 12 clinical trials have begun with human volunteers in the world, half in China, according to the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, about a hundred of projects identified.
The administration of president Donald Trump, who wants to 300 million doses by January to vaccinate the american population, has invested early in the project of Moderna as well as in those less advanced, from the american group Johnson & Johnson, and the French laboratory Sanofi, which has production sites in the United States.
It is still much too early to predict the future of this vaccine, based on a technology called RNA messenger which has never proved its effectiveness. The full results of the phase 1 trial, 45 participants from 18 to 55 years of age, are not yet known. But phase 2 has already received the green light from the us Agency of drugs (FDA), which has granted a fast track process to development.
The vaccine has been developed in partnership with the national Institute of infectious diseases (NIAID), headed by dr. Anthony Fauci. The institute is also leading the clinical trial.
The first data “we suggest that mRNA-1273 has a high probability of creating a protection against the coronavirus, said in a conference call on Stéphane Bancel, the ceo of French Moderna.
The company, founded nine years ago and based in Cambridge near Boston, has until now never received approval for a medicine or a vaccine.
“We are delighted by these data interim”, he said.
The second phase of the trial will begin by June, about 600 people, said Stephen Hoge, the chairman of Moderna, and most important, phase 3, is expected to begin in July; the protocol is being finalized with the FDA.
Billions of doses needed
The development of a vaccine usually takes years, but many governments and laboratories want to get one or more vaccines next year, or even before the end of 2020 for vaccinations in the emergency.
China has said that five experimental vaccines were being tested on humans.
The problem is not only to identify a safe and effective vaccine, it will then make billions of doses.
The major laboratories, as well as Moderna, have therefore announced that they would begin to produce millions of doses without waiting for the results of their clinical trials, a risk-taking unprecedented and largely funded by the States and major non-governmental organizations.
On Moderna, in the first phase of the trial, three groups of 15 volunteers received three different doses, with a booster 28 days later.
In the light of the initial results, the scientists decided to remove the highest dose of the test suite, since the doses lower seemed to be the effect.
“The higher the dose is low, the more we can protect people,” said the chairman of Moderna.
The company recently announced a partnership with the giant Lonza to increase its production capacity and produce up to a billion doses per year, if it is the lowest dose which is used.
Tests conducted on mice have separately shown that the vaccine prevented the virus to replicate in their lungs, according to the company Monday.