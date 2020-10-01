End of cycle: Microsoft will not extend the validity of Internet Explorer
Bill Gates' signature historical system will no longer be supported after August 17, 2021.
Microsoft made an important decision: it announced the farewell to Internet Explorer , the company's flagship browser and the most used worldwide until it was dethroned by Google Chroome . The system will be discontinued after August 17, 2021.
For some time now, Internet Explorer ( IE ) is no longer pre-installed in new versions of Windows since Microsoft works with “Edge”, a kind of evolution of IE , which brings improvements in development.
For this reason, Bill Gates' company announced that in exactly one year both Internet Explorer and the old version of Edge Legacy (the one that is not based on Chromium) will not be compatible with the applications and services of the Microsoft 365 ecosystem.
Prior to that, in November of this year, the last Internet Explorer update, that is, 11, which was released in 2013, will no longer be compatible with Microsoft's community work app, Teams .
Starting in August 2021, users who continue to use IE will have a “degraded” experience or will not be able to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services, as the company indicated in a statement.
On the other hand, and despite the fact that Gates' firm assured that “they will respect applications developed with IE and old versions of Edge”, they recommended companies and users to migrate to the new version of Edge.
A piece of history is gone
IE was released on August 16, 1995, under the Windows 95 environment. At that time it was a plug-in that could be additionally installed on the operating system.
Of the many versions that were made, the most popular and remembered is 6.0, which was integrated into Windows XP (2001) but had serious security problems.
Currently Google Chrome is the most used browser in the world: 68.81% of users use it, the second is Firefox with 7.83% and Edge is third with 7.04%.
Source: Clarín.