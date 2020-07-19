End of research at St-Apollinaire : the mayor Ouellet said relieved
Saying reassured by all the work of the police, the mayor of Saint-Apollinaire, Bernard Ouellet, doubt that the fugitive is still in the area.
July 19, 2020 13h48
The canadian Press
SAINT-APOLLINAIRE — The mayor of Saint-Apollinaire, Bernard Ouellet, said he was relieved by the announcement of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) that it was ending its research on the ground to find Martin Carpentier, at the end of the tenth day of stalking.
In a press release issued Saturday evening a little after 21 h, the SQ indicates that it “module, its means of investigation” to find the man of 44 years who is the subject of a massive manhunt since July 8.
“Honestly, the new me was relieved because it will be less stressful for the population, said Mr. Ouellet. This shows us that a great work has been done, a huge amount of work. It removes anxiety and stress.”
The run of Martin Carpentier and the discovery of the corpses of his two little girls, Norah and Romy had sown anxiety in the village. “Nobody gets used to it, stresses the mayor. We felt concerned. There were dams on the ranks. A lot of people circulated, a lot of journalists. Want, not want, it has heightened the tension of a small business”.
Saying reassured by all the work of the police, Mr. Ouellet doubt that the fugitive is still in the area. “There is little possibility that this gentleman-there is still in our corner. All the recesses have been excavated with the necessary resources.”
The mayor said that they believe the return to normal will be “fast enough”, even if some will have fears to venture into the area where the research took place.
More than 1000 reports
The SQ has said on Saturday that he had “received, processed, validated, and analyzed more than 1000 reports” and that “we have excavated more than 700 addresses, outbuildings, cabins, and other places in order to locate or find clues”
She noted that “further steps of investigation are in progress.” The SQ refused to elaborate on the nature of these “so as not to be detrimental to their effectiveness”.
The SQ says it is aware of concerns that could result from this announcement, and said reiterate “his commitment and determination” to return to Martin Carpentier.
Moreover, the funeral of Romy and Norah Carpentier, aged respectively 6 and 11 years, will be celebrated Monday at Lévis.