End of the containment mandatory for the jewish community Tosh Boisbriand
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
On the 29th of march last, the public health directorate of the Laurentians had ordered the containment is strict, 4000 members of the orthodox jewish community Tosh in Boisbriand.
Containment is a mandatory imposed last month at the jewish community ultraorthodoxe Tosh in Boisbriand, came to an end Tuesday.
“The ministry of Health and social Services, on the recommendation of the regional directorate of public health for the Laurentians, has decided to terminate the confinement as of April 21. Now, you are required to follow the same guidelines as residents of other areas of Boisbriand, ” one can read in a ministerial decree signed by the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, sent to the community on Monday.
On the 29th of march last, the public health directorate of the Laurentians had ordered the containment strict 4000 members of this community for a period of 14 days extended by the following — after the discovery of an outbreak of cases of coronavirus in the community.
There has been 22 times more confirmed cases among its members than in the whole of the regional county municipality (MRC) of the Laurentides region, said Tuesday the office of the mayor Marlene Cordato. Despite the large number of people having contracted the virus, none of them had to be hospitalized and no fatalities were reported.
“A decline in the number of cases of COVID-19 has been noticed in the area covered by the former confinement for several days and this made it so that this particular sector of the city of Boisbriand compare now more to the MRC Thérèse-De Blainville, which explains the lifting of the confinement,” said the CISSS of the Laurentians. Public health was, therefore, considered that the risk of spreading the virus to this location is not greater than elsewhere.
The dam police officer that had been erected at the main entry point of the community was dismantled Tuesday afternoon.
As indicated in the ministerial decree, the residents of the area will now be able to get out of the perimeter that had been imposed over the past three weeks. They will also have to follow the instructions imposed on Quebecers as a whole, or to limit their movement, to keep a distance of two metres from each other and place themselves in voluntary quarantine at the slightest symptom associated with the COVID-19.
With The canadian Press