England: Leicester risk containment

Angleterre: Leicester risque un confinement

Angleterre: Leicester risque un confinement

According to the Sunday Times, the government is preparing to impose a confinement "in the next few days" in the city of Leicester, situated in the Midlands and with around 342 000 people.

England: Leicester risk containment

LONDON — Leicester, England may become the first city to the imposition of measures of restriction as a result of renewed local case of novel coronavirus, confirmed the minister of the Interior in britain on Sunday, a few days before a major milestone in the déconfinement in England.

After being very criticized over its management of the pandemic coronavirus, which has claimed more than 43 000 deaths in the United Kingdom, became the most affected country in Europe, prime minister Boris Johnson has the difficult task of succeeding the déconfinement, the next big step is expected next Saturday.

According to the Sunday Times, the government is preparing to impose a confinement “in the next few days” in the city of Leicester, situated in the Midlands and with around 342 000 people.

Almost 2500 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Leicester since the beginning of the pandemic, including 658 cases in the two weeks preceding the 16th of June, according to figures from health authorities, Public Health England.

The Sunday Times links the recent increase of cases an epidemic in factories and food production to large gatherings in the vicinity of restaurants offering take-aways.

Interviewed by the BBC, the Interior minister, Priti Patel, said that it was “accurate” that the government was considering measures to local containment.

“There will be a support in Leicester and the minister of Health has been in contact with many of us during the end of the week to explain some of the measures”, she explained.

Four sites of screenings have been set up and thousands of screening kits in the home have been made available, said a spokesman for the ministry of Health.

The next step, major déconfinement in England is re-opening Saturday, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, museums and cinemas, closed since the end of march. Stores “non-essential” have already reopened by mid-June.

But many voices are alarmées the risk of a second wave of contaminations, including representatives of the medical world who have warned that “the homes premises are more probable”, in an open letter in the journal British Medical Journal published Wednesday.

In recent days, rallies, defying the instructions of social distancing have worried authorities, like in London, during celebrations of illegal street, in Liverpool, where several thousands of people celebrated in the city centre the title of champion of England and the Reds, or on the coast, where some beaches were crowded.

In announcing gradually the déconfinement, the government had warned that it could put in place restriction measures locally, depending on the situation.

“For outbreaks in the local case, it is appropriate to have local solutions in terms of infection control, social distancing, scouting and many of the tools”, said on Sunday Priti Patel.

Angleterre: Leicester risque un confinement

On Tuesday, british prime minister Boris Johnson will unveil a comprehensive recovery plan, based on the construction of infrastructure, to support the british economy, severely affected by the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

BORIS JONSON ANNOUNCE A GREAT ECONOMIC RECOVERY PLAN

The other hand, the british prime minister Boris Johnson will unveil a comprehensive recovery plan, based on the construction of infrastructure, to support the british economy, severely affected by the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The officer must present the program in a speech on Tuesday, reported the media.

It includes a plan for the reconstruction of schools. With a billion pounds ($1.7 billion), this program of reconstruction will begin in 2020-2021 and first focus on 50 projects, announced its services Sunday.

“While we’re of the pandemic, it is important that we throw the bases of a country where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, with our younger generations at the heart of this mission,” said the prime minister, quoted in a press release.

After being very criticized over its management of the pandemic coronavirus, which has claimed more than 43 000 deaths in the United Kingdom, which makes it the most affected country of Europe, Boris Johnson has the task of passing the déconfinement and revive the economy.

The containment strict imposed throughout the month of April has resulted in a collapse of 20.4 % of the gross domestic product (GDP), uk, a historic record. Without additional help from the State, the unemployment rate could reach levels not seen since the 1980s, surpassing the peak of $ 3.3 million recorded in 1984, reported Sunday newspaper The observer, citing an analysis of the Library of the House of commons.

“This has been a huge, huge shock to the country, but we are going very well bounce back,” said Boris Johnson in an interview with the Daily Mail Sunday. “If the COVID-19 was a flash of lightning, we will not soon hear the thunder in terms of economic consequences. We will be ready”, he assured.

The country “will not return to absolutely not austerity as 10 years ago,” under the government of conservative David Cameron, he assured the tabloid.

Criticized on his handling of the crisis, Boris Johnson has lost in popularity. The British estimated that the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, would make a better head of government, according to a poll by Opinium, published Saturday. 37 % of respondents believe that it would be better that Boris Johnson, while 35 % believe that Boris Johnson is the best option.

Interviewed Sunday on Sky News, the Interior minister, Priti Patel, said that the government was determined to “restart the United Kingdom”. AFP

