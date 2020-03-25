English clubs are trying to stop Manchester city return to Champions League

The clubs in the Premier League came against Manchester city in the court of arbitration for Sport (CAS), which examines the appeal of the club against the ban in the Champions League.

It is reported that a collective statement to the CAS has directed all clubs in the top ten of the season, minus the “Manchester city” and “Sheffield United”. The document States that all clubs strongly object to the punishment of the city was pending at the time of the appeal.

Earlier it was reported that despite the transfer of the appeal, Manchester city, UEFA will leave the exception in force.

Last month, UEFA has eliminated the bulls from the European Cup for two years and fined the club € 30 million for breach of financial fair play in the period from 2012 to 2016.

Source:

Daily Mail