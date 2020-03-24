Enough KHL to live under communism. Dissenting opinion of Vitaly Slavin

While our hockey was put on pause, it’s time to talk about things conceptually. The more the occasion is. Talking about the introduction in KHL from next season, a hard salary cap is 900 million rubles.

Do not get tired to wonder how our players and football players, volleyball players and basketball players managed to get so great.

The whole country has almost 30 years of living in the wild capitalism, and they don’t just have a death grip on for the development of socialism. But we have such crazy fees that the Soviet-type legends Lev Yashin and Valery Kharlamov could not dream of. What can I say, if one of the few privileges of Olympic Champions of those times was to buy a car without Queuing. Of course, at their own expense.

IN THE NHL SPEND THEIR

Let me someone explain why the Russian hockey players, soccer players, and the list goes on have to paddle to use the word “earn” would be blasphemy – millions of rubles, or even dollars?

They create unique products? No! Players your hopeless level regularly acknowledge failures in Euro cups. Hockey’s just a coward under all sorts of pretexts evaded from participation in the Champions League. For our clubs to play against the leaders of Sweden and Switzerland, soon found out that the KHL is not the second League in the world. Regular fiasco of Russian representatives in the Spengler Cup will not lie. Or remember the Olympics in Pyeongchang, where only by a miracle from Gusev dollar nouveaux riches of the KHL saved the finale with a gray Germans from home in the League.

But let me, if team a loses to team B, while the fees first at times more than the second, unless such can be considered normal?

Will answer myself – you can. Take the Victoria Cup 2009. The Swiss “Zurich” plunged 2:1 future Stanley Cup winner “Chicago”. If in Europe to find the club a budget of ten million dollars is already considered a feat in the NHL before the season-2009/10 has set the salary cap at 56.8 million, and the lower limit is set at 40.8 million dollars. In other words, the difference in the salaries of the winners and the losers – at least ten times. But I have to someone, no complaints. Chicago, having always crowded stadium on 20 thousand spectators, as well as other NHL clubs spend what they themselves earn. Moreover, the huge taxes nourishing food regional and national budgets of the USA and Canada.

DANCE OF THE VAMPIRES

What’s the KHL? Long stretch in his development of socialism, if it is divorced from the state? You know, a rhetorical question. But on the whole this feast during the plague is even more vile and disgusting. As for the captured vampire strip bar from the cult Thriller of Robert Rodriguez’s “From dusk till dawn”.

I remember the summer of 2013, SKA said that for season revenue from commercial activities reached 300 million. Then it was ten million dollars – a limit of dreams for most of the clubs in the Old world. It would seem, well, live on this money. But no – the United States did not hesitate the entire planet on the come in the cradle of revolution, communism: a salary budget of SKA in the season 2013/14 is 1.27 billion?!

In Europe would scratch behind his ear, sighed, and quietly stated: that is what it is, these 4.4 million dollars, at the current rate, and will continue to function. But in Russia, as we learned above, some de facto communism was built. Some utter fright oil gasgiant vbuhivayut in a particular hockey team 3.7 billion in 2018 and 4.5 billion in 2019?!

$11.5 MILLION IS NOT ENOUGH?

Because I have two hands support the introduction of in the NHL’s hard salary cap is 900 million rubles. Incidentally, even at today’s exchange rate is 11.5 million dollars. Is it enough? According to European standards. This limit is at least something, at least a step in curbing predatory embezzlement of public funds.

And that translated into dollar the ceiling came down, we care! The only currency in Russia – ruble. Did the hockey players are not the same citizens like everyone else? Somehow, I have not heard that someone in factories or firms required to raise salaries in connection with the fall of the ruble. So why would hockey be any different?

Legionaries, say, not happy? But for them I do not care. I do not like – the road is wide. Try to find somewhere else in the world where you mostly fiercely overrated in the NHL people will pay more.

With regard to the statements of the President of FHR Vladislav Tretiak that in the KHL you need to raise the salary cap for the national team – otherwise, they say, the country will leave all more or less fit players will lead a forgotten example. In the mid 90-ies together with the country in poverty and domestic hockey. However, the then President of the Russian hockey Federation , Valentin Sych , was able to raise funds for support of young Russian talents. So at least for some time to keep their homes, the Federation has allocated to selected juniors type Sergei Samsonov monthly stipends. Yes, they were small by current times and did a ridiculous three thousand dollars, but then it was a significant help.

Why would the Russian hockey Federation, which is run by the same wealthy businessman that the CHL does not designate a potential national team players scholarships? There is no conflict with the interests of the country do not see. This piece goods. Like Cyril Kaprizovathat his millions will get to the NHL. And raise everybody’s salary, that is, to use a banal lack of personal responsibility, as proposed by Vladislav Aleksandrovich, it is a road to nowhere.