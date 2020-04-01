Enthusiasts have activated the informal mode screen Galaxy S20
In February, Samsung introduced a smartphone Galaxy S20 with a 120-gorzowie displays and the ability to work on a standard frequency of 60 Hz. Now the owners of such devices there is an alternative – enthusiasts were able to find and activate a “compromise” between these two values.
By default, all series models offer a choice of two modes of screen: 60 Hz at native resolution (3200×1440 pixels) and 120 Hz with the switch on Full HD+. Despite the scaling, the increased refresh rate reduces the autonomy of the gadget. The developers of the portal XDA-Developers examined the code of the firmware updates and found the list of supported modes intermediate values which represent a compromise between the refresh rate and the operating time of the device without recharging.
To activate the 96 Hz processing scanner at a resolution of Full HD+ enthusiasts took the tool Android Debug Bridge (ADB), which was created utility that allows you in one tap switch to the desired frequency. The developers note that using the informal application is entirely at your own risk. In addition, on some devices Galaxy S20 Exynos processors app may not work correctly. Presumably the transition to 96 kHz is supposed to save battery compared to the 120 Hz processing scan, but the official information is not yet available.