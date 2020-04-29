Entrepreneurs to school: tips for recovery
The general director of the École d’entrepreneurship de Beauce (EEB), Isabelle Le Ber
April 29, 2020 4: 00
Share
Entrepreneurs to school: tips for recovery
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Share
EXCLUSIVE / At the beginning of the confinement, while all companies were racing to the transformation of services in line, the École d’entrepreneurship de Beauce (EEB) had other concerns. The team focused on the planning of a course of guidance to help businesses bounce back after the crisis.
This is that the sessions are ready. “It is equipped to bounce back” will begin on the 11th of may next, and all companies can register. It is a course online that will allow entrepreneurs to exchange between them, to benefit from the experience of other companies, to manage the uncertainty and to swim in the current context.
There is much talk of a “return to normal”, the truth, and that this normality will not be instant for companies, will be much to rebuild.
“What I say from the outset, it is that you’re better you roll up your sleeves, because it’s going to be a long return to normal. It will never be as before. Do you love what you do? Do you like the field? If you weren’t certain before the crisis, it is time to let go of it. You’ll need to be determined and passionate to go through what is coming”, stated Jean Bédard, president for the past 25 years of The Cage – Brewery sports.
The man of business will act as a coach during the sessions, he will give advice and talk about his own situation.
“I wish well to humbly share our perspective with regard to the challenges that we live with. And this is not because one has experience that one can effectively manage a pandemic, it is new for everyone, but it has some reflexes that we use that we have served in the past as a tool box.”
“Do you like what you do? Do you like the field? If you weren’t certain before the crisis, it is time to let go of it. You’ll need to be determined and passionate to go through what is coming. ”
—
Jean Bédard, president of Cage – Brewery sports
The ice storm and strikes of hockey (major problem for a brewery sporty!) are among the events that have forged the character of the entrepreneur Jean Bédard, he will use among others these events to compare the solutions of the past with the health crisis of today.
“I don’t pretend to have the full manual, but I have already experienced seizures. This is not pink for person, small or large businesses, we are all affected. I like to talk about it and express it, and if it can help the discussion, so much the better. It must be transparent and stick together between entrepreneurs,” he concludes.
Share the good recipes
The 12-week program is accessible to the whole of the province at a cost of $ 450, and entrepreneur-clients of Desjardins will be entitled to a discount of $ 100 on the registration fee.
“There is no income for us, this is not a fee, but it’s going to generate the movement. The aim is to support the revival, our mission is to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Our strength is to have a community that holds together, a network of mutual assistance”, says the director general of the EEB, Isabelle Le Ber.
According to her and her team, the entrepreneurs should help each other more than ever to ensure that the engine is running and the “recovery of Quebec,” to take place. “If you stay in your backyard and you don’t see what is happening elsewhere, it will not help,” insists Ms. The Ber.
For several weeks, they have discussed with their members and have supported companies. They mostly listened, took notes and try to answer as many possible questions with the help of a few entrepreneurs with well-targeted, which will provide part of the explanation.
“Our fucus is remained on the needs of our entrepreneurs. The sessions, this is concrete, they will be able to question them”, adds the director general.
In order to succeed his arrival in the virtual world, the school is associated with Skillable, a company specializing in the design of career pathways incorporated into the work, and the Desjardins group.
Registrations are made online on the website of the École d’entrepreneurship de Beauce. The number of places is unlimited.