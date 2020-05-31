Environment Canada instituted less of the prosecution than it was five years
The canadian Law on environmental protection (CEPA) regulates the way in which Canada manages the toxic chemicals and air pollution.
Environment Canada has been less inspections, undertake fewer investigations, and prosecutes less than prosecution to enforce the federal law protecting people from toxic chemicals and pollution.
According to the data provided last month in response to a written question submitted to the House of commons, the department has investigated on 43 companies for violation of the canadian Law on the protection of the environment in 2015-2016. There have been 22 prosecutions and convictions.
During each of the last two fiscal years, the department has not investigated that on 12 companies. Only one of them has been prosecuted and sentenced.
“This raises certainly a lot of questions and concerns, complains of the spokesperson néodémocrate in the field of environment and climate change “, Laurel Collins, who asked the question.
“It is crazy that there has only been one investigation which has resulted in prosecutions in 2018 and 2019,” added the member of parliament for Victoria. Most Canadians would be surprised to hear this. Does anyone think that there is only one company that violates [the act]. “
In February, Ms. Collins wanted to get an update of the report in 2018 on the implementation of the CEPA writing by the federal commissioner of the environment and sustainable development.
This report deplored ” the enforcement priorities of the law [were] not based on the risks to human health and the environment.” He cited the example of a substance used by dry cleaners that has been the subject of nearly 22% of all inspections from 2014 to 2017. However, the commissioner stated ” that there was no documented evidence indicating that this substance posed a higher risk than other substances to health or the environment “.
Ms Collins says it is discouraged to find that the application of the law has fallen ” dramatically “.
A spokesperson for Environment Canada attempted to explain this decrease by stating that the investigations can be complex and take many years.
The minister of the Environment, Jonathan Wilkinson, has not wished to speak on the subject, because the application is an independent process that needs to stay out of the political domain, according to Moira Kelly.
The data provided to Ms. Collins does not reflect the figures that the department publishes in its annual report on the canadian Law on the protection of the environment. The answer to the member regarding the investigation for each company involved, while the annual report shows the number of surveys for each settlement. A company may be the subject of several investigations.
These annual reports show that the total number of inspections carried out by the department has also significantly decreased (from 3898 in 2015-2016 to 1608 in 2018-2019.
According to Muhannad Malas, of the group Environmental Defence, the liberal government tries to pass the example to follow in the protection of the environment, but not really looking to enforce its regulations.
“When one begins to dig deeper into the data, we find that the government does not take this seriously,” he said.