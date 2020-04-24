Epidemics all come from China ? False
April 19, 2020
Epidemics all come from China ? False
The Detector rumors
Agence Science-Presse
DETECTOR RUMORS / Even if Donald Trump talks about the “virus” chinese, and in spite of the prejudices which have the hard life, pandemics do not come all from there, reminiscent of the Detector of rumors.
Between 1940 and 2004, there were 335 emergences of infectious diseases at the global scale, according to a calculation made by a team of british-american in 2008. It is about epidemics and pandemics as diverse as malaria, tuberculosis, aids, SARS, Ebola…
Note : 60 % of these outbreaks were due to zoonotic diseases, is a virus from the animal world that has migrated in humans after a mutation in the bat, a pig or a primate. And among these, 72 % originate in wild animals. This was the case with SARS, which originated from the city of Canton, in China. The current coronavirus would come in this category, although it is not yet known with certainty of what animal it comes from.
The researchers suspect that this high proportion is a consequence of our modern world: in particular, rapid urbanization and deforestation in the emerging countries, which put a greater number of wild animals in contact with human populations. An argument that was already put forward in 2014 by chinese researchers in theInternational Journal of Infectious Diseases, and in 2015 by the Swede Carl-Johan Neiderud, among others. Climate warming is also a factor.
However, if several hot spots of emerging infectious diseases (emerging disease hotspots) of the 20th century that identified these british scholars and u.s. in 2008 were actually in China, there were more in the United States, Japan, Australia or Western Europe (especially the Uk).
In a review of the literature published in 2010, a team of epidemiologists reminded, however, that the pandemics of type zoonotic, such as those of H1N1, H5N1, or SARS, are overwhelmingly of the “Old world” (Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe). For example, it is the hunting and consumption of monkey meat, which have allowed the emergence of aids.
Finally, a book published by the world Bank in 2017 on the impacts and risks associated with pandemics, does the review of many studies concluded that the infectious diseases originate from all continents. If one focuses, however, on the 12-pandemics, the most deadly in history since the black plague of 1347, the half that actually come from China.
Epidemics of animal origin, acceleration
In 2007, the world health Organization announced that the frequency of emergence of infectious diseases was accelerated since the 1970s, citing the SARS, Ebola, MERS, Chikungunya, avian flu, or swine, and Zika. Among them, the pandemics of zoonotic origin have surpassed other occurrences since 1990, and expect that there will be other epidemics of this kind, ” says the virologist american Suresh V. Kuchipudi in a note published on 4 march.
Among these zoonoses, viruses such as Ebola, H1N1 and MERS-CoV does not originate from China. The first appeared in the Congo in 1976 ; the epidemic H1N1 virus, which has hit the United States in 1998 and was re-established in 2008, originated from strains of pig mexican, and the SEAS, that began in 2012 in the Middle East, is derived from camels, saudi-owned breeders in pakistan.