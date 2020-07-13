Éric Salvail is back in court for his trial for sexual assault
13 July 2020 10: 24
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The Court heard on Monday a motion for rebuttal evidence on the part of the Crown at the trial of the host Éric Salvail for sexual assault.
The prosecutor Amélie Rivard was announced last march its intention to submit a counter-proof in reply to the defence. She had said to wish to call “three or four witnesses” to the bar.
The producer and host fallen is charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement, and sexual harassment. He was present in court Monday.
His testimony in defence, as well as the implementation of proof of its substantial record of employment at cbc / Radio-Canada in particular have put in doubt his presence at the times alleged by his alleged victim, Donald Duguay.
Judge Alexandre Dalmau will hear the request in order to determine if he refuses or if he agrees in whole or in part, the counter-evidence that may wish to present the prosecution. The prosecution has the right to make a rebuttal to the evidence given by the defendant, but such additional evidence shall be limited to contradict the points raised by the defense.
Testifying in his own defence, in February, Éric Salvail, was denied in a block all of the allegations which it is subject and qualified for “wacky” episode of sexual assault and forcible confinement narrated by Donald Duguay, an event that would happen in a toilet room of the Crown corporation in October 1993.
He had claimed that he no longer worked at Radio-Canada at the time these actions would have been taken.
As to the episodes of harassment repeated, which would have taken place in the months of April to October of 1993, including an incident where it would be exhibited to the complainant, he had also categorically denied, asserting that he was not working in the same department that Donald Duguay, with the exception of a short period of three weeks where there was that morning.