Erin O’toole complained to the police against the team of Peter Mackay
Erin O’toole (left) accused the team of Peter MacKay (to his right) of stealing confidential data of campaign and strategies.
Share
June 20, 2020 8h52
Share
Erin O’toole complained to the police against the team of Peter Mackay
Stéphane Blais
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The campaign team of the candidate for the leadership of the conservative Party of Canada Erin O’toole says it has filed a formal complaint with the police and request that the authorities investigate the organization of his rival, Peter MacKay.
The campaign Erin O’toole indicates that the complaint involves the theft of confidential data, and campaign and strategies, which denies the campaign of Peter Mackay.
“Including the theft of video conferencing Zoom, including video-conferencing strategies, campaign confidential, as well as videoconferences with members of the conservative Party across Canada,” one can read in the press release issued by the team of Erin O’toole.
According to an internal investigation of the team of Erin O’toole, “the main organizer of the campaign, Mackay, Jamie Lall, has obtained connection information confidential to the campaign O’toole on 5 June.”
Always according to the team of Erin O’toole, downloads stolen were held on 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11 June, from Calgary and Toronto.
The campaign Erin O’toole clarified that the detailed information has been shared with the royal Canadian mounted police and the Ontario provincial Police and the Toronto police Service.
In the beginning of the night, the campaign manager for Peter Mackay to Quebec reacts to the accusations in a message sent to The canadian Press.
“It’s pretty fun to receive this accusation late on a Friday after a bad week for the campaign and O’toole. If someone from the campaign O’toole has disclosed information, the campaign O’toole should speak to his volunteers,” wrote Catherine Major.
The campaign manager for Peter Mackay has also suggested that these accusations might be “a tactic of their campaign to make people forget the poor performance of Erin O’toole in the debates.”