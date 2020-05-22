Europe and America are looking towards the summer, the virus progresses in Latin America
In Italy, many young people and party-goers have reinvested, glasses in hand, the shaded terraces and cobbled squares to the fountain, which is part of the charm of the country.
Charlotte Plantive
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — Europe and the United States began to look to the summer with the reopening of beaches and cafes, but the pandemic, which has infected 5 million people in the world, is far from having said its last word, and is now fiercely in Latin America.
China, where the first cases of COVID-19 appeared at the end of the year, is preparing to display his victory against the virus on the occasion of the annual session of the national people’s Assembly (ANP), high-mass regime, which starts on Friday.
But from Brazil to Russia, the new coronavirus continues to progress, striking to the heart of the power. After the Russian prime minister, the leader of chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, was hospitalized Thursday in Moscow with the symptoms of the disease.
The most affected country in the world, with 1.57 million cases and more than 94 000 people dead, the United States record with each day of dark balance sheets.
Donald Trump has announced that flags would be flown at half-mast for three days from Friday to honor the dead of the virus. The opposition democratic party, which accuses him of a lack of empathy since the beginning of the crisis, had called him to do so when the threshold of 100, 000 deaths would be crossed.
The president insists nevertheless on the fitness road in the country, whose economy has collapsed, taking with it 38.6 million jobs, and the best argument for campaign of the billionaire republican, who hopes to win a new mandate in November.
“It is time that our country will restart”, hammered Donald Trump during a visit in a factory in Michigan, where he did not want to be seen with a mask.
The president has wished to reopen first of the churches, “essential”, according to him, for the morale of Americans, and then “everything else”.
He reiterated optimistic for the holding of the G7 in flesh and bones in June “essentially at the White House” even if the leaders invited have accepted his proposal with caution.
Already, the 50 u.s. States have waived to the measures, the more restrictive confinement. At the approach of a long holiday weekend that traditionally marks the opening of the summer season, most beaches have reopened, sometimes only for the inhabitants of the surrounding area, and often without permission to ask her towel.
The aperitif on the terrace
Europe, where the novel coronavirus has killed more than 170,000 people, is also on the way to a very slow standardization.
After two months of confinement, Cyprus reopened its cafes, outdoor restaurants and hair salons as well as schools. If the beaches will also reopen on Saturday -for bathing, not for the tan-, airports and hotels remain closed, prolonging the torment of the tourism sector, crucial for the economy of this country.
Serbia has announced the reopening of its borders, closed since the 15th of march, and the airline Easyjet expects it to resume some flights by mid-June.
Spring sunshine helping, the return of the apéro on the terrace in Italy has alarmed the authorities. “This is not the time for the feast !”, has warned the first minister Giuseppe Conte.
Especially that the number of deaths caused by the virus could exceed approximately 19 000 the official toll of 32 000 victims, said Thursday the social Security Italian.
“This is not the time, now, to relax completely”, was also considered the director of the european Centre prevention and control (ECDC), Andrea Ammon, for whom Europe must prepare for a second wave of the epidemic.
To avoid this scenario, the mask-wearing as early as six years is now obligatory in all the public places of Spain where it is not possible to keep his distance.
And everywhere, the caution is, that sometimes requires ingenuity.
“Under the regulations, we can serve a table of two, but it creates a sense of” empty, explains to the AFP Bernie Ter Braak, the owner of a restaurant in Vilnius that, to compensate, has installed on his chairs mannequins dressed by the fashion boutiques of the surrounding area.
“This virus has no age”
It is now in Latin America and the Caribbean that the number of infections is growing most rapidly.
Brazil is in the first line: after a record increase of 1188 died of the coronavirus in a day, the country has exceeded the threshold of 20 000 victims. But the president of extreme right-wing Jair Bolsonaro continues to minimize the dangerousness of the virus and to criticize the containment.
“This virus has no age, as we can see here, no one is immune,” says AFP Carlos Gomes, an employee of the gigantic public cemetery of Vila Formosa, near Sao Paulo, where the number of beers sold on a daily basis has doubled.
In Peru, the hospitals in Lima are on the verge of rupture, in Chile, the contamination had jumped to 29% by 24 hours, in Mexico, the possible resumption of the championship football has the lead in the wing after that eight players from the team of Santos Laguna have been tested positive.
And everywhere, the economy plunges. According to the UN, the growth will fall to 5.3 per cent and 11.5 million additional people will enroll in unemployment in 2020 in Latin America.
The situation is little better in Russia, where the GDP will contract by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to estimates published Thursday.
The country has more than 317 000 reported contaminated and the dead according to official figures, and is worried about a huge gold mine of Siberia, where more than 1,100 cases have been diagnosed.