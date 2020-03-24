Eva Longoria showed looks like without makeup and styling
In the network appeared the new video of the actress.
Hollywood actress Eva Longoria endorsed the flashmob “I stay home”, which has recently launched a celebrity, a call to observe a quarantine and stay home. In particular, on his page in Instagram the star has published a video in which he said that remains the house for his son Santi and her husband Pepe.
It is noteworthy that in the frame of the 45-year-old Longoria came in home clothes, without the usual luxurious styling and without a drop of makeup on my face. It should be noted that in this form, the actress looked very young. This, incidentally, wrote Eva in the comments of many fans.
It’s the least we can do to help STOP the spread of this virus. I stay home because it is such an easy sacrifice to make for my fellow neighbors. For the country. For the WORLD. I stay home for my sweet baby Santi. And for my beautiful husband Pepe. Who do you stay home for @serenawilliams @jaimecamil @jencarlosmusic @ricky_martin @amaurynolasco @ananavarrofl #IStayHomeFor