Evacuated from Vietnam, the Ukrainians refused from observation and tried to run away from the airport, having broken open doors (video)
All the evacuated Ukrainians have to make a commitment to 14 days of observation.
Evacuated from Vietnam Ukrainians, who on March 29 arrived to the airport “Borispol”, resisted observation and tried to escape from the terminal.
This was reported by journalist Vitaly Verb on the page in Facebook.
“The situation is as follows. Kiev, Borispol airport, flight from Vietnam just arrived. The Ukrainians who arrived in the country reject the observation and is pulled out of the airport. Just. The police arrived and the National guard, but not much help”, – stated in the message.
As seen in the video, people tried to knock the door and run through the lane control.
Speaker of the police of Kiev region Vitalina Grokholsky explained that the citizens of Ukraine, who came from Vietnam, refused to organize their transportation to places of observation, RBC-Ukraine online reports.
“Arrived citizens of Ukraine and Vietnam. They were planning to get together – organized buses. However, these people refused, because many of them were met by relatives. They are on their own left the airport. Information that they refused to observation no. They all signed the relevant documents on the isolation and left on their own from “Borispol” – said Grokholsky.
Later Vitaly Glagola added that the Ukrainians who were marching were evacuated from Vietnam, but the evening still expected a similar flight from Doha (Qatar).
“Everyone needs to sign obligation about the 14 days of observation. The evacuees refused and broke through the border at the airport, broke down the door. Evacuation was offered in two types: free in the hotel “Kozatskiy” and paid. Prices for photo. The price for all 14 days”, – the journalist added.
See also:
- The symptoms of coronavirus – how to distinguish from the flu or colds
- Coronavirus distribution map for today (updated)
- Coronavirus news in Ukraine and worldwide – online