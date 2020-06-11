Evacuation in a nursery in the building Jules Dallaire
10 June 2020 16h26
Updated at 17h18
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
The Service of fire protection of Quebec (SPCIQ) has evacuated about fifty children and 16 employees of the daycare located in the Complex Jules-Dallaire in Québec city, informs Alexander Lowry, publicist for the SPCIQ.
To 14h Wednesday, a member of the staff of the centre has contacted the SPCIQ to inform them that several of the adults on site felt dizziness, and nausea. In the morning, a lady had left the premises after having been the victim of a malaise.
On site, firefighters have made the evacuation of the daycare and have requested the presence of the paramedics.
The paramedics have completed the assessment of adults who have all refused transport to a hospital. “Their condition was stable,” says the supervisor paramedic Marc-Antoine Tremblay, who adds that no child had symptoms.
Paramedics have also contacted the lady who has suffered a malaise earlier in the day in order to keep track of its state.
Fifteen firefighters have examined the entire building, as well as the facilities of the centre. They have not found the source of discomfort of employees in their research.
The stakeholders have concluded that they were of malay origin who have medical do not have a link with the location of the nursery, ” says Mr. Tremblay. In the current context, and because it is a daycare, the daycare staff has been asked to contact the dedicated phone line at COVID-19.