The firefighters deployed their scale to bring down a person on a balcony.
29 April 2020 22h13
Evacuation of a building for housing on the avenue Champfleury
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
A dozen people were evacuated from a building housing at 1275 avenue Champfleury Québec city on Wednesday.
To 20 pm, a citizen reported the fire to 911. Smoke coming out of the third floor could be found.
The services of fire protection and police of the City of Quebec are quickly arrived on site and proceeded with the evacuation. The firefighters deployed their scale to bring down a person on a balcony.
The Red Cross was on site to take care of the evacuees. The investigators were also on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Around 20h43, the situation was declared under control. The incident did not hurt, concludes David Pelletier, publicist of the SPVQ.