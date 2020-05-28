Even without the festival, Cannes will unveil its official selection”
In contrast to 2019, the Cannes film Festival will present its 73rd edition.
PARIS — The Cannes film Festival will unveil on Wednesday a list of 50 to 60 films with a label specially created after the cancellation of his 73rd edition, a first in 70 years, justified by the global health crisis.
These films will be part of an “official selection “2020” outstanding in several respects to the famous festival which will also form partnerships with other film festivals.
The selection will be announced on Wednesday in Paris and the event “will take place as every year since the cinema UGC Normandie, in Paris.”
“We decided that we could not put everything in brackets,” explained the executive director of the Festival, Thierry Frémaux, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.
Refusing to announce the cancellation pure and simple of the Festival, he had promised to think of new “forms”.
By creating a label “Cannes 2020”, the aim is that these films have a maximum exposure to and participate in the recovery of a sector to a complete halt since mid-march.
Contrary to the habits and customs of the Festival, the largest in the world with Venice and Berlin, there will be no competition — so no Palme d’or — or parallel sections this year.
“We have received many invitations from festivals across the world, to show the selected films, in a show of solidarity that was very touching to see,” said Mr. Frémaux, citing probable collaborations with the festivals in Toronto, San Sebastian, Busan, South Korea, New York, Los Angeles, Mar del Plata and, in France, Deauville, devoted to the american cinema and Angoulême, which will be held “at the end of August-beginning of September”.
Regarding a possible partnership with the Venice Mostra, the discussions are still ongoing, he said. “We still do not know what form this will take, but Alberto Barbera (at the head of the Venice film festival) is very open and supportive of the idea.”
Relating to the selection, no title to the film is for the moment known even if Thierry Frémaux has never hidden his interest for The French Dispatch of Wes Anderson and Tre Piani di Nanni Moretti.
On the other hand, Benedetta Paul Verhoeven, with Virginie Efira in nun lesbian, will be released in 2021, announced its producer, and should have the honors of Cannes next year.
The president of the jury expected this year, Spike Lee, says he is ready to fill this function by 2021.
For professionals, the traditional film market will be held online at the end of June.