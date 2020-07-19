Event in the Beauce region against the port of the mask
Share
July 18, 2020 20h35
Share
Event in the Beauce region against the port of the mask
Mayssa Ferah
The Press
Wearing a mask may be required in enclosed public places, it is not unanimous. In the Beauce region, some citizens have even expressed their displeasure in a protest.
The armed signs, faces, a few hundred people were at the rendez-vous to Saint-Georges to emphasize their trepidation in the face of the cover face newly mandatory. There were about 500 people on Saturday, walking the streets, near the hotel de ville.
The port mask should be a personal choice, ” says Chantale Giguère, at the origin of this initiative. “There’s a lot of small shops here and we fear that our merchants experience this will happen because the people are against the mask here in the Beauce region”.
More details on the website of The Press