Everton intends to buy a defender Marcel
March 29, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Bouna Sarr can move to Albion.
As reported by Le 10 Sport, the future of Everton in the transfer window intends to purchase from the Marseille defender Boone Sarah.
According to the source, “the new team” is aware of the interest “butterscotch” to the player, and they demanded to pay for the 28-year-old fobeka 11 million euros.
In the current season of the championship of France Sarr played the 27 matches in which he scored one goal and gave three assists.