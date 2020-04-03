“Everything will change”: implementation question
Frédéric Lemay, Alice Moreault and Naomi O’farrell are no doubt the matter of their show. Who am I ? What do I know ? Where am I ? Where am I going ? This is the kind of questions that have intrigued the members of the collective Yellow scarlet. Their first effort, All will bepresented in the intimate venue of the theatre Prospero, is a mosaic of existential questions, a too brief foray into the minds of the boiling of three endearing millénariaux.
In addition to ensuring the writing, the directing, and the interpretation, the three artists also perform at the reception (warm) to the public. Once sat, in the stands or on a mat arranged in front of the stage, the spectator is offered a rock, a ” piece of world “, which will soon find its usefulness and its meaning. By way of preamble, Frederick, Alice and Naomi tell their stories, they talk about their friendship and the nature of their collaboration. When the introductions are made, it is up to the fiction to take over.
This is not quite a plot, no more story, let’s say a situation. Annie has just lost her father. This death is the starting point for a questioning of itself, on the meaning of life and death. Then appears a cluster of questions whose scope is by turns intimate and universal, of philosophical issues, ranging from essentialism to existentialism, from science to spirituality, from empiricism to the synchronicity.
After potassé Heidegger, Bergson, Comte-Sponville, de Beauvoir, and Jung, among others, the three friends find themselves with even more doubts than at the beginning. But their debates are merry, their thoughts fertile. On stage, it is expressed generally playful, funny, and even heartwarming. Throughout the ballet, often theoretical, sometimes, frankly, aerobic, the plateau is gradually scattered with stones and pounds, not to mention these candles are like stars in the night, lights in the thought.
For dealing with death and mourning, life and the meaning that we should give him, or him to find, or even recognize him, but also, and perhaps even especially the crucial role of friendship, the three artists have imagined a confessional, a box into which one slides the head to find a green valley, a nice wood miniature, something like a mental landscape. Thanks to the camera positioned in said box, viewers can follow the experience on the screen that is in the background of the scene.
Research on the human condition within which philosophy and poetry coexist quite naturally, zany experimentation on the art of happiness, this is undeniably an evolutionary creation, just as the existence itself. The show is short, fragmentary, not to say incomplete, certainly imperfect, but it is so honest, so devoid of pretension, if unusual in the panorama of the theatrical current that you appreciate every moment of the refreshing expedition that we offer.
Text, direction and interpretation : Frédéric Lemay, Alice Moreault and Naomi O’farrell. A production of the collective Yellow scarlet. In the intimate venue of the theatre Prospero until march 21.