Evolution, not revolution: the new Nissan X-Trail lit up the exterior and interior
National Institute of industrial property of Brazil published patent images of the crossover Nissan X-Trail the fourth generation, which should be officially presented before the end of this year.
Due to the global epidemic of coronavirus COVID-19 about all sorts of plans now to speak with a high degree of conditionality, since it is unclear what time paralyzed the world and what are the consequences of this stasis. But in the case of Nissan X-Trail can be expected that by hook or by crook crossover fourth generation this year we will see at least virtually.
The fact is that due to the disorder of the relations in the Alliance with Renault, the scandalous resignation of Carlos Ghosn and the deteriorating financial performance Nissan strongly tightened with the updated lineup, and sales statistics, even depadilla, cries out about this. X-Trail was always one of the locomotives sales of the Japanese brand, but on the main market, the United States, where the X-Trail is named Rogue and the demand for this model in the past year, sank 15% to 350 447 PCs Main competitors, the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, by contrast, went into the lead: implemented 448 068 PCs (++4.9 per cent) and 384 168 PCs (+1,4%), respectively.
In General, urgently need a new Nissan X-Trail, and he, apparently, is already ready: camouflaged samples often got into the lens of photospies, and images published by the Brazilian patent office and found in his archives of the Brazilian branch of the magazine motor1.com allow you to assess what has been hidden under a camouflage blanket.
Unfortunately or fortunately, no surprises designers Nissan has in store for us: changes in appearance are evolutionary in character, in front applied the now fashionable bunk lights, the sidewall is marked by a deep punch in the area of thresholds, feed – absolutely amorphous, pan-Asian, as, indeed, the current “x-trail” of the third generation.
Even fans of the brand Nissan criticized the “third” X-Trail for the antiquated interior design. Unfortunately, “fourth”, judging by the patent image of the front panel, also a product of yesterday. The screen of multimedia system now, along side “krutilki” made in one single piece. The Central vents of the ventilation system moved out on the “floor” below. Devices at least top-end versions will be entirely virtual (that was seen in spy photos). The AKP has greatly decreased in size and became uncommittable.
About technology while no official data are not available, but here no surprises are expected, the crossover will retain the modular platform CMF Alliance. The CVT as a base “machine” will remain. In markets with strict environmental regulations will appear hybrid versions, like the ability to charge from an external source, and without.
In the same year, also waiting for related Nissan Qashqai premiere of the third generation and the new Mitsubishi Outlander, which first will share with the Nissan platform.