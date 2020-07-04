Evolve into a business… even after the crisis!
Alexandre Vézina wrote the book <em>Evolution</em> for entrepreneurs. “My hope is that they switch from reactivity to proactivity,” says the author.
July 3, 2020
Evolve into a business… even after the crisis!
Myriam Boulianne
Evolution. The title of the sixth book of business Alexandre Vézina refers to the theory of Darwin. Because a pandemic or not, the author and entrepreneur-council directs the entrepreneurs to adapt, or even evolve.
“It is in adversity that we are able to find new resources. Currently, each contractor needs to evolve and then evolve its business. It is the logical result,” says the one who is also a co-founder of the Clinic to support entrepreneurship in Quebec.
This book is aimed at SMES, and those who have suffered the most, was not expected. But the context of emergency will be inspired. In six weeks, he had finished his writing. “This is an extraordinary situation that makes it so that several companies have had to evolve in a short period of time.”
Each chapter tells the story of a contractor recommended by Mr. Vézina during the crisis. Different aspects of the problems encountered by them are recounted, good shots as less good.
The main concern of his clients, he continues, is always the same : money. But once this issue is resolved, the contractor may leave the “survival mode” and move forward, that is to say, adapt to the new rules of the game.
New rules of the game
“In general, only a small part of SMES have revirent edge in a time of crisis. The majority is rather responsive to what’s happening,” laments the contractor-board.
He reiterates this in his book : the entrepreneurs are proactive are the ones who are out the better. He gives the example of a few of his clients who, as early as the first month had already adapted to “the new rules of the game”.
Because a return to normal, Mr. Vezina doesn’t believe it.
“Consumer behaviors have changed. Whatsoever the remote work or the purchase on the Web. As an entrepreneur, you can’t think back to a normality, it is necessary to evolve its business model.”
It is never easy to reinvent itself in a time of crisis. Even the big players have had difficulty. Think of Aldo and Cirque du Soleil, who have had to shelter from their creditors. Mr. Vézina’s even planning a second wave. Not the COVID-19, but of bankruptcy. “The biggest deal with the smaller, it is like a food chain. The domino effect will have as effect that these large businesses are going to lead to the smaller.”
Against the current
The author admits, he does not mince his words. Through his writings, Mr. Vézina wants to empower entrepreneurs by using phrases bumper. Some chapters may be batting an eyelid. Its about punch can miss nuances, and advice that sometimes go against the current.
Why about if powerful?
“It is the responsibility of the contractor to make good decisions. The idea is to make people think, whether they agree or not, and then push them to action. If in reading this book there is at least one thing with which you agree and you decide to take action, my job is done.”
How and when does it entrepreneurship in Quebec after the crisis?
“My hope is that entrepreneurs switch from reactivity to proactivity. But I am realistic. In fact, few of them will truly change their business model. They had it rough before the crisis, they have had it rough for you, and if they do nothing, it will continue like that,” he concludes.
The book will be in bookstores and on the Web as of 6 July.