Ex-coach of “Karpaty” close to the purpose Dynamo
March 30, 2020 | Sport
The former coach of FC Karpaty Igor jovicevic will lead Dinamo Zagreb, reports Sportske novosti.
At the moment, Jovicevic works in take command, but would soon be appointed head coach of the basics.
Due to the suspension of the season, Dinamo have dismissed the West coaching staff and due to financial difficulties, leaving only the head coach Nenad Bjelica. However, Bjelica will soon leave the team as refusing pay cuts. The contract will be terminated by mutual consent.
It is worth noting that the players “Dynamo” also refused to reduce their salaries, so the club had to resort to mass dismissal of employees.
Andrew Usmonov.