Ex-spouse rabid convicted of attempted murder
May 12, 2020 until 16h16
Updated at 17: 03
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
The rage of Olivier Cloutier-Gaumond towards his ex-spouse seemed to have no limit. He had even carved a club-shaped wooden, medieval-looking, as a weapon.
The 33 year-old man appeared with a well-groomed appearance before the court on Tuesday to plead guilty to several charges, the most serious of which was attempted murder. The victim’s family listened to the hearing by videoconference.
Employee of a food co-op, Olivier Cloutier-Gaumond meeting in 2016 Vickie Langlois, young business woman of Bellechasse. Cloutier-Gaumond, moves in with his girlfriend at the end of 2017, to Buckland.
The behavior of the young man changes with the liking of his consumption of methamphetamines. He becomes impulsive and paranoid.
Confronted by his wife, Olivier Cloutier-Gaumond admits his substance abuse problem. It is placed on a waiting list at the CLSC and continues to consume.
In mid-September 2018, Vickie Langlois suspects that her spouse, that she feared more, having the molasses in the gas tank of his car. She leaves and Cloutier-Gaumond went to live with his brother.
The man does not accept the breach and multiplies the text-based messages to the young woman.
On two occasions, Cloutier-Gaumond steals the electric meter of the home of Vickie Langlois, causing a power outage.
It is also going to cut the components of the braking system of the car of the young woman. Vickie Langlois realizes when she is unable to brake on a hill. It should darken up in a tree to stop his run.
Vickie Langlois cameras installed hunting around her home. One of the cameras will capture the image of Cloutier-Gaumond.
The young woman made a complaint to the police for theft and mischief. Cloutier-Gaumond will be arrested, charged and released during the proceedings, which is the norm for the accused, especially those who have little criminal history, like him. The man is banned from approaching his ex-spouse.
For revenge, Olivier Cloutier-Gaumond will make a complaint to the MINISTRY against Vicky Langlois, who manages at this time the trailer greedy “I love Bellechasse”, a trade to showcase the products of the soil.
Violent attack
In November 2018, Olivier Cloutier-Gaumond carves a club in the wood of the medieval type. It will add a number of pieces of brass to the object. He decides to take action on the night of December 3, 2018.
The man leaves the premises of his sister, to Quebec, and rolls up to Buckland. Through the course of the neighbouring houses, he arrived at the residence of Vickie Langlois to 5 o’clock in the morning. He is hooded, wearing gloves and has his mace to the belt.
After you have smashed the window of the back door, Cloutier-Gaumond between and found his victim asleep. Armed with a hammer, he hits her in the head several times. The attacker let the young woman for dead and left the scene.
Vickie Langlois regain consciousness for approximately two hours after the assault. She calls the police and denounces her ex-spouse.
The paramedics will find a victim confused and “completely disfigured” according to what one can read in the summary of facts presented to the court.
More than 25 fractures to the head
Vickie Langlois will be made to the hospital of the Child Jesus. She has more than 25 fractures to the skull and face, and the wounds are multiple, ranging up to a length of 20 cm.
Diving in the coma for three weeks, the young woman is in a critical state. The medical specialists will have to rebuild his skull and his face with metal plates and skin grafts.
Olivier Cloutier-Gaumond has been traced to less than eight hours after the attack thanks to the triangulation of the signal on his cell phone. During his arrest, police officers in Quebec have found, in addition to the club craft, a spike of metal, a black belt containing two knives, a beef and a hammer. The blood of the victim was discovered on his gloves and his shirt.
After having claimed to have memory loss, Cloutier-Gaumond admits his crime on the same day. He is detained since.
The Crown prosecutor François Doyon-Gascon, and counsel for the defence Me Jean-Sébastien Tremblay will make their submissions on an appropriate sentence to the judge Sébastien Proulx of the Quebec Court on July 22.