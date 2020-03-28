Ex-wife of Channing Tatum showed the face of little son

Jenna Dewan became a mother on March 6.

39-year-old Jenna Dewan at the beginning of March became a mother for the second time. Her chosen theatrical actor Steve Qazi, she gave birth to son Callum Michael. A few hours ago the ex-wife of Channing Tatum introduced the public with his son, appearing with him on the pages of People magazine. Tender picture with baby Jenna shared in social networks.

In review subscribers Dewan rejoice your baby, and also noted that Jenna looks beautiful without makeup.

View this post on Instagram

Little angel Callum Kazee is here!! thank you to @elizabethmessina for once again capturing some of my favorite pictures ever..even when i am half asleep and milk engorged🍼

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Mar 26, 2020 at 5:36pm PDT

In addition, Jenna has pleased the followers and family a video in which Steve gently presses the newborn baby to him. For men this child was the firstborn.

View this post on Instagram

All the kisses ❤it’s amazing

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Mar 26, 2020 at 5:46pm PDT

Recall that for a dancer’s baby was the second. Jenna Dewan also has a daughter Everly, born in her marriage with Channing Tatum. Steve child was the firstborn. Shortly before the birth Tatum and Dewan have agreed on joint custody of Everly. The ex-wife were married since 2009, but in 2018 they parted ways. As the reason for divorce the couple named quite popular wording of “irreconcilable differences”.

