Excess alcohol influenced by the age and the financial situation
May 26, 2020 14h22
The canadian Press
TORONTO – A recent survey of approximately 1,000 Canadians suggests that the excessive consumption of alcohol is highest among young people and those concerned about their personal finances due to the pandemic.
The survey was carried out between the 8th and the 12th of may and commissioned by the Centre for addiction and mental health (CAMH) shows that nearly 30 % of people aged 18 to 39 years reported having consumed a large amount of alcohol episodically at least once during the previous week.
A Statistics Canada report in 2018 has reported similar data, saying that the highest proportion of binge drinking was among 18 to 34 years, with nearly 29 % of people in this age group who reported excessive alcohol consumption.
In the investigation of the CAMH, conducted by the firm Delvinia, nearly 24 % of the total number of respondents reported consumption of episodic excessive, or excessive consumption of alcohol, considered four or more drinks on a single occasion for women and five or more drinks for men.
Those who are very concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 on their personal finances were more likely to report excessive alcohol consumption (28%) than those who were “somewhat concerned” about 25 %.
The centre’s researchers say that the results of a recent online survey of English-speaking Canadians cannot be attributed to the COVID-19, and that the participants were not asked about their alcohol consumption prior to the pandemic.
Dr. Hayley Hamilton, a senior scientist at the Institute for research on mental health policies of the center, said that it was likely that the young respondents to the survey had problems with pre-existing alcohol-related given the previous findings related to their age group.
But it said that alcohol can be used as a coping mechanism for those whose careers could be put away because of the pandemic, creating unprecedented uncertainty about their employment prospects.
She said that the impact on their social life, with the cancellation of activities such as concerts, could also be a factor for those who may be alone and drink more.
However, she said that it is important that a person manages the situation by drinking to excess demand of the using.
“If excessive alcohol use continues, there are greater concerns because of all the harm associated with alcohol. And we need to think about these misdeeds, when we have gone through the pandemic.”
Dr. Leslie Buckley, head of addiction center, said that although it is not known whether alcohol consumption of the participants in the survey has changed during the COVID-19, you would assume that it takes place alone at home, in accordance with the physical restrictions.
She said that this may be problematic for those who are also unemployed.
“Someone who does not work on a weekend to seven days and can be difficult to structure his time,” she said.
According to the survey, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, women, parents and young adults are more likely to feel anxious and depressed during the pandemic.
According to the survey, health care workers and those who have a job that exposes them to a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 are more likely to feel alone than the other groups.
It is also suggested that those who have gone to work at home are more likely to have a lower level of anxiety moderate-to-severe than the other.